Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Situation in Valley getting better every passing day: Kashmir Divisional Commissioner

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:10 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that the situation in the Valley is getting better every passing day.
"The situation is getting better every passing day. Traffic flow has increased, trade and business have improved. Power transmission lines that were damaged due to heavy snowfall have almost been restored barring a couple of areas. Things are totally under control," Khan told reporters here.
Earlier on Monday, the Banihal-Srinagar train services resumed after being suspended for about three-and-half months. The decision was taken after appropriate action and assurance by Government Railway Protection Force, Jammu and Kashmir, regarding the safe operation of trains in the Kashmir Valley.
Normalcy has been gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir as mobile and landline services were restored post-abrogation of Article 370 after communication services were blocked in the region to prevent rumour-mongering.
In August, the central government announced its decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one.
On October 31, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh came into existence as separate UTs. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:40 IST

