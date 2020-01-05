Situation inside JNU campus is normal, say Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): The situation inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus is normal, said the Delhi Police, which entered the Varsity to restore peace.

A masked mob on Sunday entered the JNU campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Devender Arya said: "The situation inside the campus is normal. The extensive flag march was conducted by the police. All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points."

"At present, no violence is reported from any part of the campus. Today evening, a fight took place between two groups of students in which few students were injured and the property was damaged. JNU Administration requested the police to enter the university to restore peace," said Arya.

According to officials, seven ambulances have been sent to the JNU and 10 more are on standby. Heavy police have been deployed at the main gate of the university following the violence.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh said.

She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment. Several other students were also injured in the incident.

In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods. (ANI)