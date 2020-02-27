Situation is normal in North East Delhi, no incident took place today, says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday said that the situation is normal and no untoward incident was witnessed from northeast Delhi today where violence erupted on February 23.

"Situation is normal. No incident took place today. Adequate forces have been deployed. 48 FIRs registered so far, more FIRs are being registered as we are getting more information. 350 Aman committee meetings have been held so far," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told reporters.

"We will address all the individual cases. An investigation is going on. We have multiple footages. As the investigation progresses in all the cases, we will share the details. We are investigating from all angles," said Randhawa.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died, while around 200 people have been injured.

Moreover, properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged after clashes took place between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)