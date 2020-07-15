Situation of COVID-19 cases in Delhi much better now: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Delhi's COVID-19 situation is much better now as the Delhi Government was expecting 2.25 lakh coronavirus cases by July 15.

"Delhi was expecting 2.25 lakh cases by July 15 based on the rapid rate, at which cases were increasing in June. Based on the centre's formula, it was predicted that there would be 1.34 lakh active cases and a requirement of 34,000 beds," said Kejriwal.

"But we are in a much better situation than what the mathematical projections were showing. But after united efforts, the cases today are half of the prediction. Today we have 1.15 lakh cases. Now we have just 18,000 active cases," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

Kejriwal further informed that the Delhi Government has made arrangements for 15,000 beds but only 4,000 beds have been occupied so far. The Delhi Chief Minister further said that "the situation seems to be coming under control but we cannot be complacent".

He further informed that on June 1, there were 4,100 beds in Delhi, today there are 15,500 beds. Today there are 2,100 ICU beds, of which 1,100 are vacant. "Because of this, today people have the confidence that in case they need to be hospitalised, there will be no shortages," he said.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has a total of 115,346 COVID-19 cases, of which there are 18,664 active cases while 93,236 patients have been cured/discharged and 3,446 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)