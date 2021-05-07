Situation of oxygen is improving in Delhi, no person should die due to oxygen shortage: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed the officials to ensure that following the improvement in the situation of oxygen in Delhi, there should be no death because of the shortage of oxygen in the national capital.

During a high-level meeting on the current situation of COVID-19 in Delhi, he also directed the officials to ensure that all eligible people are vaccinated within the next 3 months.

The Chief Minister also directed the District Magistrates to pay surprise visits to vaccination centres and relief camps in order to review the preparations done for the convenience of the people, read a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Now that Delhi has received oxygen, no one in Delhi should suffer because of shortage of oxygen. All the hospitals in Delhi should increase their beds and every district magistrate (DM) should arrange new oxygen beds in their districts so that no deaths happen due to lack of oxygen in Delhi," he said.

The Chief Minister said now that Delhi is getting adequate oxygen, the hampering of oxygen distribution has to be corrected so that there is no disruption in the supply of oxygen.

"Oxygen is very important so it should be used efficiently. We have to try to prevent oxygen wastage and save as much oxygen as we can. If we can, we should save oxygen and return it to the Central Government so that it can be used somewhere else."

Kejriwal said 48 oxygen plants coming up should be installed immediately as soon as they reach Delhi.

"These 48 oxygen plants have an oxygen production capacity of 40 tonnes. This will further help in improving Delhi's oxygen situation. We have to prepare long-term plans and build the capacity of oxygen storage on a very large scale in Delhi. We should also create a special storage capacity for the storage of oxygen."

In the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure that all home isolation patients were still not being given oximeters at their homes. "In any case, it should be ensured that oximeters are given to all patients recovering from Corona in home isolation," he said.

"We will be able to stop the third wave of Corona from coming to Delhi, only by being able to administer vaccines to everyone in Delhi as soon as possible in the next three months. We need to recruit retired doctors, nurses, and medical staff on a large scale. Whoever wants to help the society should join the Government and contribute to helping in this difficult situation," he added. (ANI)