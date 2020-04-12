Situation regarding essential commodities under control: MHA

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The availability of essential items and their supplies are under control across the nation, which is currently undergoing lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), here on Sunday.

Speaking during the daily media briefing, she said: "The situation regarding essential commodities and their supplies is under control. Officials of Ministries of Civil Aviation, Consumer Affairs and Railways are working in coordination with the States to resolve logistics problems.

The Home Ministry on Sunday again informed States and Union Territories that there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state cargo. "There is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state cargo transportation," she said.

"The State authorities have to ensure that all the employees of companies manufacturing the essential goods are provided with the passes so that no problem should arise in the making of essential goods," she said.

The Home Ministry is educating people about cyber-crime via 'Cyber Dost' Twitter handle in view of the increasing use of social media. "I request all of you to follow the Twitter handle and enhance the knowledge about the cybercrime and measure to prevent cybercrime," added Srivastava. (ANI)

