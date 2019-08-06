Situation remained peaceful in Doda after Centre scrapped Article 370: DM

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): District Magistrate DS Dattatray on Monday said that Doda remained peaceful when the central government scrapped Article 370 which gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The situation remained peaceful in Doda on Monday. I thank people for the patience they showed and appeal to them to maintain peace in the same way in the coming days. Curfew passes have already been given to emergency services," Doda District Magistrate DS Dattatray told ANI.

"We had closed the education institutes as precautionary measures. With respect to restrictions in town and adjoining areas, a call will be taken on it on Wednesday," he added.

The Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that came into force immediately. (ANI)

