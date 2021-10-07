'Situation tensed in valley', says family of school teacher killed by terrorists in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Hours after two teachers were shot dead inside a government school in Srinagar, the family of one of the victims Deepak Chand said that the situation in the valley is very tensed and asked for government's support to monitor the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Vicky, a relative of Chand said, the family is still receiving threat calls and living in the valley has become difficult for the family.

"We are still receiving threat calls. Kashmir is not heaven, it's hell. We're are being targeted for the last 30 years," Vicky said.

"I reached here as his family members contacted me. I feel bad that such an incident took place in Kashmir valley. Chand's phone has been captured by the terrorists. We are unable to trace the phone. These terrorists who attacked him are against the government here. The situation is tensed and the militants are surely trying to hamper the peace," he added.

Chand's other relative, Ajay also expressed grief over his killing and said the situation in the valley is very tensed.



"I am deeply saddened to know what happened today. Chand was a respectful man. I tried to call his official mobile number. It was unreachable. A few family members had called up and they conveyed to me that the terrorists had picked up the call and threatened to kill them. The situation in the valley is very tensed. I urge the government to support us in this matter," he said.

Earlier today, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu also condemned the civilian killings that took place in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and appealed to all communities to stand together on this matter.

Talking to media here, the Mayor said, "The elements backed by Pakistan are behind this. We should all come out on the streets and take a stand as a society that we will not allow this."

Two government teachers were killed by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar earlier in the day. Reacting to the killing, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that the civilians are being targeted to create communal tension in the Union Territory (UT).

Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

