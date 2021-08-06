Situation throughout Valley peaceful, no untoward incident reported: J-K Police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): The situation throughout Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from any place, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

As per a police press release, "The situation throughout Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no any untoward incident was reported from any place. Besides, markets and transport also witnessed normal activities as all the types of shops remained open and public/private transport was plying normally across the valley."

Apart from daily routine activities, various National Flag hoisting ceremonies/rallies were also organized by various organizations at several places across the districts of Kashmir Valley. Moreover, various state functions were also held including the meeting by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with DDC/BDC members, besides various tours were also conducted.



A women football match was also played as per schedule at Synthetic Turf TRC between South Kashmir-11 and Srinagar Club.

The co-operation of general public not only helped in the peaceful situation throughout the valley but also helped to mitigate the propaganda that was being propagated from across the border to disturb the otherwise ongoing normal activities and peace.

The official release also informed that no any law and order incident occurred throughout the Kashmir Valley. However, there was a grenade attack in Srinagar, but no one was injured.

With regard to news about firing incident at Main Chowk Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir Police clarified that the news was totally baseless as no such incident had happened in Sopore and Media houses are requested to disseminate the information only after verifying the facts from the concerned quarters.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the region into two territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

