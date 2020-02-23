Situation under control in Delhi's Maujpur, police conducting flag march: Joint Commissioner

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Police have brought the situation in Maujpur area under control, where stone-pelting took place between two groups earlier in the day, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar said here on Sunday.

Kumar said that stones were also pelted at the police personnel deployed in the area.

"Stones were also pelted at the police. The situation has been brought under control. Adequate personnel have been deployed and police are conducting flag marches," Kumar said.

The clash started after two groups, one protesting against the CAA and the other supporting it came face to face in Maujpur. Thye started pelted stones at each other. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mobs.

Maujpur is close to Jaffarabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid heavy security.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at around 5 pm said that the entry and exit gates of Maujpur and Babarpur metro stations have been closed.

Earlier in the day, the entry and exit gates at Jaffarabad had also been closed in the morning due to the anti-CAA protest.

Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which began late Saturday evening at Jaffarabad metro station continued today. (ANI)

