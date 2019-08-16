Situation under control in J-K, authorities to review restrictions

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Friday will review the situation of the areas where restrictions were not lifted after the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people at a time, government sources said.

This comes in wake of the heightened security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre withdrew the special status and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

On August 14, the government had said that law and order was under control in the region and barring some "localised incidents" which led to a few pellet injuries that were treated, no major violence has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to media here, Jammu and Kashmir's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Munir Khan, had said the security forces and the administration were ensuring that there is no civilian casualty.

"Law order situation is totally under control. There have been localised incidents in various parts of Srinagar and other districts, which have been contained. There have been no major injuries. There have been a few pellet injuries, they were treated. Our biggest endeavour is that no civil casualty should take place," Khan had said.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal had said that authorities are assessing the situation on an area-to-area basis to decide on the restrictions that are in place. "Local authorities are keeping a close watch on the situations and offering relaxation wherever the situation warrants," he had said.

Kansal had also said that "hospitals, medical facilities, civil supplies, national highways and airport continue to function normally". (ANI)

