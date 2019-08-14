Situation under control, restrictions will be further lifted after review: J-K ADGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The government on Wednesday said that law and order was under control in Jammu and Kashmir, and barring some "localised incidents" which led to a few pellet injuries that were treated, no major violence has been reported in the region.

Speaking to media here, Jammu and Kashmir's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Munir Khan, said the security forces and the administration were ensuring that there is no civilian casualty.

"Law order situation is totally under control. There have been localised incidents in various parts of Srinagar and other districts, which have been contained. There have been no major injuries. There have been a few pellet injuries, they were treated. Our biggest endeavour is that no civil casualty should take place," Khan said.

He also said that decisions about lifting restrictions are being taken after a review by district authorities.

"It is for the district administration to assess the situation and take further steps to ensure peace and stability. Our main focus is on August 15 Independence Day celebrations. All preparations are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations throughout the state," Khan said.

Responding to the fake campaigns being carried out by Pakistan based individuals, Khan said that the police have initiated action against them.

"When a new situation of law and order arises, opposite parties including the neighbouring state take the initiative of unleashing propaganda. Videos of 2016 and 2010 are in circulation now, that is part of propaganda. We are taking all measures to thwart these attempts," he added.

Khan said that the decision to detain several individuals, including activists and political leaders, has been done as a preventive step to ensure that "established miscreants do not disturb law and order".

Restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre scrapped special status of the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said the government has relaxed the prohibitory orders till Wednesday afternoon and will take further decisions on the same after assessing the ground situation.

He said that authorities are assessing the situation on an area-to-area basis to decide on the restrictions that are in place. "Local authorities are keeping a close watch on the situations and offering relaxation wherever the situation warrants," he said.

Kansal also said that "hospitals, medical facilities, civil supplies, national highways and airport continue to function normally".

Restrictions in large parts of Jammu region have, however, been lifted totally. Schools, colleges and offices in the region have resumed but movement in the Valley continues to be limited. (ANI)

