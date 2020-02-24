Situation under control, says Union Home Secy on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Reacting to the developments in the national capital and violence that erupted at various places in North-East districts of the city, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday said that senior officials are in the field and the situation is under control.

"Senior officers in the field. Sufficient forces have been deployed. And the situation is under control," Bhalla told reporters here.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources, violence in North-East Delhi was orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

The MHA and the Delhi Police Commissioner are in touch and are expected to get a grip on the situation soon. The Police Commissioner is monitoring the situation from the Control Room, they added.

One Delhi Police Head Constable on Monday lost his life and one DCP got injured during clashes between two groups that took place in Delhi's Gokulpuri.

Earlier today, a clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area. Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi, police said. (ANI)

