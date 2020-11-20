Sivasankar approaches Kerala HC seeking bail in money laundering case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 20 (ANI): Former principal secretary of Kerala CM, M Sivasankar on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking bail in the case registered by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering scam connected to the gold smuggling case.

On November 17, a Principal Sessions Court in Kochi dismissed Sivasankar's bail petition in the money laundering case.



M Sivasankar is in judicial custody till November 26 in connection with the case after the Court on November 12 remanded him to 14-days of judicial custody.

The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled through a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

