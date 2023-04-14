Sivasankar is a very influential person, likely to destroy evidence: Kerala HC in LIFE Mission case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 13 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a very influential person and is likely to destroy evidence and influence witnesses.

The observation was made while the Court was dismissing Sivasankar's bail plea in the LIFE Mission Scam Case. "Sivasankar has a lot of influence in the ruling party of Kerala. He is especially close to the Chief Minister", the court said.

"It should be remembered that Sivasankar returned to an important position in the government even after his arrest and imprisonment. Sivasankar held this post till his retirement. This was at a time when allegations of Sivasankar's involvement in the case were pending. Sivasankar's influence is clear from the fact that even though he was involved in a crime before, it did not affect his professional life in any way", observed the court.

The court also asked the Enforcement Directorate why Swapna Suresh was not arrested in the Life Mission case.

The court also observed that it is surprising that no action has been taken despite the fact that there was the active involvement of the defendants in the crime.



Earlier today, Kerala High Court dismissed the bail plea of M Sivasankar, in the LIFE Mission Scam Case.

Single Bench of Justice A Badharudeen dismissed the bail plea. Sivasankar called his arrest a "political stunt" in the bail plea and said that there is no direct allegation against the petitioner.

Sivasankar was arrested by officials of the Enforcement Directorate on February 14.

The case pertains to the state government's LIFE Mission project, which intended to provide homes to the poor who lost their houses in the floods of 2018. The housing project was proposed at Vaddakanchery in the Thrissur district.

The project intended to build houses for 140 families in Vadakkanchery by spending Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate. (ANI)

