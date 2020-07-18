Sivasankar made reference for appointing Swapna Suresh for Space Park job, says committee

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): A Kerala government order, which refers to the suspension of IAS officer M Sivasankar, said that he made a reference to appointing Swapna Suresh to the post of operations manager/junior consultant project for Space Park.

Swapna Suresh is a key accused in the gold smuggling case in the state.

"A two-member committee comprising of Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) while enquiring into the allegation on contractual appointment of Operations Manager/Junior Consultant in the Space Park project under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) found that M Sivasankar, IAS, former Principal Secretary (E&IT) made a reference to appoint a person, who was working at that time as Secretary to the Consul General, UAE, to the post of Operations Manager/Junior Consultant project for Space Park," the order said.

The inquiry also found that prima facie Sivasankar's conduct constitutes a violation of the All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968.

It said that such association and frequent contacts with a foreign consulate official is also a violation of the above rules and on both these counts, departmental action should be initiated.

"In view of the wider ramifications of this case, the committee recommended that Sivasankar be placed under suspension with immediate effect pending completion of disciplinary proceedings," the order said. (ANI)

