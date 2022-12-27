Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project achieves another milestone, gets breakthrough in Tunnel 12

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): In another milestone achievement, the Sivok - Rangpo Rail Project achieved a breakthrough in Tunnel No. 12 on December 24.

This is the fifth main tunnel breakthrough in this project which was done in presence of officers of Northeast Frontier Railway, IRCON International Limited and construction agency CS-Dhorajia along with the local administration of West Bengal.



The length of Tunnel No. 12 is 1,406 m located between Tarkhola and Shukia Khola in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal. The tunnel traverses through vulnerable and challenging geological conditions of the lesser Himalayan range, as per an official statement.

To counter the vulnerability of the groundmass, the latest and most sophisticated tunnelling technology has been adopted.

It said that not only top-class and well-experienced engineers from India but also highly experienced foreign engineers are involved in this project.



The breakthrough of the tunnel was another awaited moment, as there were many difficulties due to poor geology in the new Himalayan range.



Sivok Rangpo New BG Rail Line Project is about 45 km long consisting of 14 tunnels, 17 bridges and 5 stations. 38.65 kms of the entire project is passing through tunnels, out of this 25.094 kms of tunnel mining work has been completed.

At present all the activities related to the construction of Tunnels, Bridges and Stations in the project are going on a war footing basis and are targeted to be completed by December 2023.

With its completion, the connectivity of the landlocked state of Sikkim will get a major boost.

Once operational, the project will provide overall development for the state.

People of the region will get long-distance access across the country with an uninterrupted supply of essential goods to Sikkim to cater to the needs of the people. (ANI)

