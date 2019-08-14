Advocate Hukam Chand Sharma speaking to reporters in Alwar on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Advocate Hukam Chand Sharma speaking to reporters in Alwar on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Six accused in 2017 killing of Pehlu Khan acquitted

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:42 IST

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A Rajasthan court on Wednesday acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan to death in 2017. The accused men were let off on the benefit of doubt.
"All six persons have been acquitted by the court, this is a historic decision which will serve as a slap to the persons who wanted to divide the Hindus and Muslims and tried to build a narrative using this in the Parliament. This is an unbiased decision by the Court," Hukam Chand Sharma, advocate of the accused, told reporters here.
On April 1 in 2017, Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway
He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later.
An amateur video that went viral showed Khan being beaten up by a mob, thrown to the ground and kicked.
Two FIRs were filed in the case- one against the attackers and the other accusing Khan and his sons with allegedly transporting cattle without requisite permissions.
Three, of the nine people accused of his murder, were underage.
"The three juveniles are still under trial in this case, they are being tried separately in the juvenile court. Their case has nothing to do with this," Sharma added.
Yogendra Singh, the counsel for the Pehlu Khan's side, said that they were waiting for the copy of the order and will have to see it before challenging it in the higher court.
"The decision of the Court will have to be respected. The Court has released them on the basis of lack of evidence. We will wait for the copy of the order and after going through it we will challenge it in a higher court," Singh said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:05 IST

SAD appoints special observers to boost membership drive in 23...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] August 14 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appointing some senior SAD leaders as special observers in 23 assembly constituencies to boost the party's membership drive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:55 IST

Kelo river overflows in Raigarh following incessant rainfall

Raigarh (Chattisgarh) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): Following heavy and incessant rainfall in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, Kelo River has started overflowing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:48 IST

Advani suffering from viral fever, no flag-hoisting at his...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Senior BJP leader L K Advani is suffering from viral fever and therefore no flag-hoisting ceremony will be held tomorrow at his residence on the occasion of Independence Day, his office said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:40 IST

Prez approves 132 gallantry awards, Vir Chakra for Wing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has approved 132 gallantry awards to armed forces personnel and members of paramilitary forces including third highest gallantry award, Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a PAF F-16 during the dogfight on Februar

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:36 IST

J-K Governor greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday extended his greeting to the people on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:32 IST

Police arrest six persons in alleged kidnapping, murder of 16-...

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with alleged kidnapping and murder of a sixteen-year-old girl in Asansol. The victim, Amanpreet Kaur was missing since August 10.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:27 IST

Telangana school forces 180 girl students to get hair cut to save water

Medak (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, 180 girls of the Tribal Welfare Residential School in Medak town here were given a haircut on the orders of the administration in a bid to save water.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:25 IST

Andhra Pradesh: CM vouches for transparency in purchases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that any purchase which exceeds Rs 1 crore would be displayed on public domain for transparency and corruption-free governance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:22 IST

Saji Mohan drug peddling case: Mumbai court postpones verdict till Aug 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court here on Wednesday postponed till August 19 the verdict in a drug peddling case against former IPS officer Saji Mohan, who was arrested by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2009.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:16 IST

J-K: Strict action against people involved in peddling fake news

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that some people were peddling fake news about Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Khalid Jehangir on social media and directed the police to arrest the miscreants.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:01 IST

J-K: NSA Ajit Doval holds high-level security meeting in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a law and order review meeting to review the overall security arrangements in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:55 IST

UP govt to release 73 prisoners as I-Day gesture

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to release 73 prisoners from various district jails tomorrow on the occasion of Independence Day.

Read More
iocl