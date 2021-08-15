Six army personnel including Captain Ashutosh Kumar to be conferred with Shaurya Chakra on independence day

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Six army personnel including Captain Ashutosh Kumar will be conferred with Shaurya Chakra- the third highest gallantry award in the country, on Independence Day, the Ministry of Defence informed on Saturday.

The Ministry said that six army personnel will be accorded with Shaurya Chakra, four with Bar to Sena medal, 116 with Sena medal and six with Mention in Despatches on August 15.

As per a statement by the Army, Captain Ashutosh Kumar of 18 Madras regiment will be conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously for saving a fellow soldier's life and eliminating a hardcore terrorist.



Kumar led the Ghatak platoon of his unit during the operation in Jammu and Kashmir in November last year.

Major Arun Kumar Pandey will also be awarded Shaurya Chakra for killing two hardcore terrorists in an operation in June last year in Kashmir Valley.

Major Ravi Chaudhary, Captain Vikas Khatri, Rifleman Mahesh Kumar and Sepoy Neeraj Ahlawat are the other four recipients of the award from the Army.

"Lance Dafedar Vikram Singh of the 90 armoured regiment will be conferred with Mention in Despatches posthumously for his role in the ongoing Operation Snow Leopard along the China border," added the Army. (ANI)

