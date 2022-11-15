Six arrested for attempt to kidnap minor girl in Haryana's Jhajjar

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Jhajjar police in Haryana arrested six persons on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a minor girl.



Police said that some youths and their accomplices in a village in the district had planned to kidnap the minor girl on Sunday. They tried to kidnap her but due to her alertness, their plans were foiled. Amidst the kidnapping bid by the accused, the minor girl started calling out for help. Responding to her call, the villagers came to the spot. Seeing the villagers approaching, the accused fled from the spot.

Notably, the minor had been raped earlier. The matter was suppressed back then for the sake of respect and privacy. But after the recent kidnapping attempt made on the minor girl, the case has come to light. It is been suspected that the accused in this case and other accomplices, those who arrived on Sunday to kidnap the minor, are the ones involved in the earlier case too.

As per a statement by the Jhajjar police, so far six accused have been arrested by the police, out of which one accused is a minor. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

