Six benches of SC to hear urgent cases from March 16 amid coronavirus crisis

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the functioning of the Supreme Court will be restricted to urgent matters from Monday when six benches will sit to hear such cases.

The top court, in a notification issued on Friday, announced that six benches of the court will sit and take up urgent matters from March 16.

"On reviewing the advisory issued by the Government of India and in view of the opinion of public health experts including medical professionals and also considering the safety and welfare of all the visitors, litigants, lawyers, court staff, security, maintenance and support staff, student interns and media professionals, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the functioning of the courts from Monday (March 16) shall be restricted to urgent matters with such number of Benches as may be found appropriate," another notification stated.

The court said that no persons except lawyers who are going to act in the matter either for argument or for making oral submissions or to assist along with one litigant only shall be permitted in the courtroom.

The development comes after a meeting was conducted at the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Thursday evening to consider measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

