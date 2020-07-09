Six bridges built by BRO in J-K inaugurated, construction of 11 underway: DG Lt General Harpal Singh

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was constructing 17 bridges, of which 6 were inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir, said, BRO Director General Lieutenant General Harpal Singh on Thursday.

While speaking to ANI here, Singh said that all bridges are being made much before time.

"Today, we inaugurated 6 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir. In total, we are making 17 bridges, of which 6 have been completed, 5 of them will be completed by next month and others will be completed by March 2021. So, all bridges are being made much before time," said Singh.

"It will help almost 7 lakh people living in Jammu and Kashmir. It will help in social-economic development," he added.

The BRO Director General further said that COVID-19 pandemic delayed the work for 10 days only.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the work was delayed for 10 days, but after consultation with various Chief Ministers and officials, the work restarted and there is no effect of a pandemic on BRO output," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six new bridges built by the Border BRO in the Jammu sector. These bridges have been built at the cost of around Rs 43 crore.

"It is a pleasant experience to inaugurate these bridges at the time when the world is insisting on maintaining distancing and is living apart from each other. I would like to congratulate the Border Roads Organisation on completing this task with their great skills," said the Union Minister after the inauguration held through video conferencing.

The Defence Minister unveiled the four bridges in the Akhnoor sector and two in Jammu-Rajpura area.

Notably, last month, the Central government had approved an additional Rs 1,691 crore for highway works by the BRO in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

