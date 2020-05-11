Six BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Six Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said an official statement on Monday.

Among the six BSF personnel, four are from Kolkata, and one each from Tripura and New Delhi.

All of them are under treatment in designated COVID Health Care hospitals, the BSF said.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday confirmed 67,152 COVID-19 cases in India so far, of which, 20,917 have been cured and discharged and 2,206 have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

