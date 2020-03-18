Six candidates from TN elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): All six candidates from Tamil Nadu, who filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha, have been elected unopposed on Wednesday.

Trichy Siva, NR Elango and Anthiyur Selavraj from DMK and KP Munusamy, M Thambidurai from AIADMK and GK Vasan from Tamil Maanila Congress have been elected to the upper House, Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary and Returning Officer K Sreenivasan told media.

They all were elected unopposed on Wednesday, which was the last day for withdrawal of the nominations.

While Vasan will enter the Rajya Sabha after a gap of six years, Siva will get his fourth term in the House. (ANI)