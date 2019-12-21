Six cases registered, 24 persons identified in anti-CAA protests: Meerut DM

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): District Magistrate of Meerut Anil Dhanga on Saturday said six cases have been registered in the district in connection with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in which 24 people have been identified.

"The situation in Meerut is peaceful as of now. Six cases have been registered in the district. 24 people have been identified. Around 500 cases have been registered against anonymous persons. We will identify the elements who were involved in creating unrest in the district and recover the losses related to public property from them," Dhanga told ANI.

"We have deployed forces on sensitive points in the district today. We are appealing to the public not to pay attention to rumours," he added.

Prashant Kumar, ADG, Meerut Zone said: "250 arrests have been made in the Meerut zone and as many people have been identified. Around 100 illegal weapons have been recovered. The situation is normal as of now."

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

