Six children drown in pond after heavy rain in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Six children drowned in a village pond in Gurugram on Sunday which was filled after incessant rains.

District Magistrate Nishant Yadav informed ANI that the bodies of all six children have been recovered from the pond.

"The bodies of all the six children have been recovered. Al the children were aged between 8-13 years. We are making announcements in the local area to inform us if any other child is missing. If needed, we will comb the pond again or drain it," the DM said.

Earlier today, Deepak Saharan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, informed ANI that the pond got filled with water after the incessant rains.

"A pond in the village got filled with water during the incessant rains. We have found the clothes of six children here. The body of one has been recovered and sent to the hospital. Teams are still looking for others in the water," the DCP said. (ANI)