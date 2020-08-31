Six civilians injured in grenade attack in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Six civilians were injured due to an explosion after terrorists lobbed a grenade on an army vehicle which missed the target and instead exploded on the road, here on Monday.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade on an Indian Army vehicle in Baramulla today. But the grenade missed the vehicle and exploded on the road, injuring six civilians present at the spot," said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Baramulla.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

