Six coronavirus patients discharged from hospital in Haryana

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): A total of six coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, officials said on Saturday.

"A total of Six coronavirus patients were discharged from the hospital. Five coronavirus patients from Gurugram and one from Faridabad" said, officials.

A bulletin issued by the health department of the Haryana government said so far a total of 20 cases have been reported positive (Gurugram 10, Faridabad 3, Panipat 4, Panchkula 1, Palwal 1 and Sonepat 1).

Of all the samples collected from the test of Covid-19, 430 were negative and results for 126 samples are still awaited.

The central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 24 onwards in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

