Six COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Chhattisgarh has risen to 6, Director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur said on Thursday.

"The total cases of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh now stands at 6," said Raipur AIIMS Director Dr NM Nagarkar.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 649, which includes 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 13 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

