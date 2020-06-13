Six dead in limestone quarry collapse in MP's Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Six people were dead and four others sustained severe injuries after a mound of soil collapsed at a limestone quarry in Beohari area in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police ten people were extracting limestone from the mine at Papredi village when the incident occurred.

"Six people have died and four other have been injured after a mound of soil collapsed at a limestone quarry in Papredi village when ten people were extracting the stone from the mine," Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratima Mathew Shahdol told ANI.

She said that financial aid of Rs 10,000 has been provided to kin of the deceased to meet funeral and other expenses and treatment of injured people is being done free of cost. (ANI)

