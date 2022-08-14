Six Delhi Police personnel get union medal for excellence in investigations

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Six officers and personnel of Delhi Police received Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation on Saturday.

As per the official, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Dutt and Inspector Anuj Kumar Tyagi received the award for their investigation of a drug trafficking case in which they caught Amandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh with 25 kg of mephedrone and methamphetamine. Later, the accused Harvinder Singh was extradited from London in 2021.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deepak Yadav and SI Muneesh Kumar who probed the case of extortion calls made to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra last year are among the medallists.



In this case, five people were arrested. The accused claimed that they had some incriminating video clips and had demanded Rs 2 crore from the minister.

The minister was threatened when he was in the news after his son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar Gupta has also been conferred with the medal for breaking a nexus of gangsters in the city. In the year 2018, a case was registered against gangster Gogi, for running an organised crime syndicate in Delhi and Haryana, which was investigated by Special Cell. 15 members of the gang, including Gogi, were booked and as many as five charge sheets were filed. Assets and properties worth more than Rs 15 crore were also attached. Later, Gogi was murdered.

DCP R P Meena who investigated a case registered in 2021 in which a huge quantity (approx. 25kg) of gold was stolen from a jewellery showroom, also received the award. More than 20 teams were formed comprising of more than 200 personnel for investigating the case. These teams coordinated well and continuous technical and scientific investigation resulted in 100% recovery within 14 hours of the incident.

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise excellence in an investigation, official added. (ANI)

