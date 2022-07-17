Six elephants stranded in muddy pond rescued in Assam's Goalpara

Goalpara (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): Six elephants stranded in the man-made pond in Assam's Goalpara district were rescued successfully, the Forest Department informed.

The incident occurred at Chaibari, Lakhipur in Goalpara district on Saturday.

After receiving the information, the Goalpara Forest Division staff reached the spot and successfully pulled out all six elephants.



"Six elephants were stranded in a man-made pond at Chaibari, Lakhipur in Goalpara district. The elephants were later successfully rescued by the staff of Goalpara Forest Division by creating an escape way using an excavator," Forest Department said. (ANI)





