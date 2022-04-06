Six-fold hike in budget for security of Indo-China border over previous financial year, says MHA

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that the budget for the Indo-China border in the year 2021-22 under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) has been increased six times as compared to the previous financial year.

Responding to the question asked by Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia on the funds allocated by the Government in view of the security of border areas of the North Eastern States including Assam during the last three years, the Minister of State in the MHA, Nityanand Rai in a written reply mentioned that the funds allocated for the security of border areas of the NE States have been utilized within the stipulated time frame.

He further provided the details of the funds allocated under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) Scheme to secure border areas of North Eastern (NE) States including Assam during the last three years.

The government has increased BIM funds for the Indo-China border areas from Rs 42.87 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 249.12 crore in 2021-22 i.e. around six times. The amount was Rs 72.20 crore in 2019-20. In a similar way, Rs 20 crore was allotted for the Indo-Myanmar border in the year 2019-2020, it was decreased to Rs 17 crore in 2020-21 but it was increased around three times to Rs 50 crore in the year 2021-22.

He further replied that in the Indo-Bangladesh border, the budget for the year 2019-2020 was Rs 407 crore that was decreased to Rs 294 crore in the year 2020-21 but in the year 2021-22 it was marginally increased to Rs 303 crore.

On being asked about the steps taken by the Government to strengthen the safety of border areas along with the borders adjoining neighbouring countries, Rai replied that the Government of India has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen the security along international borders, which inter-alia includes deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the international borders, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts, vulnerability mapping and holistic review of deployment periodically, establishing new Border Outposts (BOPs), deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of intelligence network, erection of border fencing and floodlighting and deployment of technological solutions in non-feasible areas like riverine gaps. (ANI)