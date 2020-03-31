Six foreign nationals found in Lucknow Markaz being tested for coronavirus

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Six foreign tourists were found at Aminabad Markaz in Lucknow after a raid was conducted at the premises here on Tuesday in view of the coronavirus spread, officials said.

The raid was led by District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash and Police Commissioner Sujit Kumar Pandey. The six foreign nationals had come to India as tourists and were stranded following the countrywide lockdown.

Officials said that the tourists are being tested for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, search is also on for the 157 people of the State, who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin, in Delhi.

According to sources in the department, around 20 people from Uttar Pradesh have not returned to the State after the event and are still in the national capital.

This comes after several people who participated in the religious gathering in Delhi tested positive for the coronavirus.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 32 people and infected a total of 1,251 people as of Monday night. (ANI)

