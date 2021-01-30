Six held for kidnapping businessman in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Surat Crime Branch arrested a gang of six persons for allegedly kidnapping a 36-year-old businessman, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident happened when the businessman, a resident of Umra area, was going to the gym from his residence on Thursday morning.

The gang demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crores and they were later paid Rs 1 crore, stated the police.



"We rescued the victim and arrested all the accused involved. Prima Facie, it appears that the accused needed money. A probe is underway," said AK Tomar, Police Commissioner, Surat.



The police also recovered Rs 99 lakh in cash, 2 guns and cartridges from the accused persons.

"The victim was successfully rescued and ransom money recovered within a few hours of getting information about the accused. The police also recovered Rs 99 lakh, 2 local guns, and cartridges from a car in possession of the accused," added the police. (ANI)

