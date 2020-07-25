Six held for supplying marijuana in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested six people for supplying marijuana weighing 445 kg.

The SOG team was informed that intoxicant substance in huge quantity was being brought to Jaipur from Gwalior-Bharatpur road.

Acting on the tip-off, the SOG team arrived at Sikandara toll and checked a car and apprehended four persons. After interrogating them, more information was received regarding the illegal trade of marijuana. Later the team raided a truck and arrested two persons found inside the vehicle. In the container, 445 kg of illegal marijuana was found in a bag consisting of old sarees.

Both the car and the container were seized and six persons were held in connection with the matter.

The accused have been identified as Sonu Saansi, Jagdeesh, Vedram, Shyamlal, Surendra Kumar and Chimanlal.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SOG said. (ANI)

