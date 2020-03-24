Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Six people have been arrested on the charge of killing a blackbuck in the Maksi area of Shajapur district.
The carcass of the blackbuck and a rifle have been recovered. Further investigation is underway.
Blackbuck falls under the endangered category and its hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. (ANI)
Six held on charges of killing blackbuck in Madhya Pradesh
ANI | Updated: Mar 24, 2020 07:01 IST
