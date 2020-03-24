Representative Image
Six held on charges of killing blackbuck in Madhya Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Mar 24, 2020 07:01 IST

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Six people have been arrested on the charge of killing a blackbuck in the Maksi area of Shajapur district.
The carcass of the blackbuck and a rifle have been recovered. Further investigation is underway.
Blackbuck falls under the endangered category and its hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act. (ANI)

