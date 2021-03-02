Six IAF Su-30 MKIs, two C-17s, IL-78 tanker aircraft to take part in Ex 'Desert Flag' in UAE

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in the annual multinational exercise 'Desert Flag' hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), informed the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, the IAF will be participating for the first time in exercise 'Desert Flag', which is is an annual multi-national large force employment warfare exercise. The exercise is scheduled from March 3 to March 27 at Al-Dhafra airbase of UAE.

The IAF is participating with six Su-30 MKI, two C-17 and one IL-78 tanker aircraft, the Ministry said.



C-17 Globemaster will provide support for induction and de-induction of the IAF contingent. Su-30 MKI aircraft will undertake long range ferry, routing direct from India to the exercise area with aerial refueling support from IL-78 tanker aircraft.

The aim of the exercise is to provide operational exposure to the participating forces while training them to undertake simulated air combat operations in a controlled environment. The participating forces will get an opportunity to enhance their operational capabilities along with mutual exchange of best practices.

The large-scale exercise involving diverse fighter aircraft from across the globe will provide the participating forces, including IAF, a unique opportunity to exhchange knowledge, experience, enhance operational capabilities and interoperability.

Exercising and interaction with the participating nations in a dynamic and realstic warfare environment will also contribute to strengthen international relations. (ANI)

