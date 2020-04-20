Six IMCTs to assess situation of lockdown violations, attack on doctors: MHA

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) have been constituted by the Centre to assess the situation regarding the violations of lockdown, social distancing norms and attack on doctors, and submit a report to the Central Government.

The Government said that the reported violations of lockdown measures pose a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of COVID19.

"GoI to States: Violations to #lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public & risk for spread of #COVID19: Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; movement of vehicles in urban areas," MHA Spokesperson tweeted.

"Situation especially serious in Indore (MP); Mumbai & Pune (Maharashtra); Jaipur (Rajasthan); and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong & Jalpaiguri (West Bengal)," the Spokesperson said in another tweet.

"GoI constituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal & submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public," the Spokesperson tweeted.

According to the MHA, IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines; supply of essential commodities, social distancing, the preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people. (ANI)

