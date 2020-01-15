Six infants die at govt hospital in MP's Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): At least six infants have died at a government hospital in Shahdol on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Civil Surgeon In-Charge, Mukund Chaturvedi said, "The hospital administration cannot be blamed for negligence as the infants were in a very critical condition."

"Two of them were brought here and were suffering from severe pneumonia and were unconscious. The doctors made all efforts to save them and there was no negligence on their part," Chaturvedi said.

"However, an investigation will be done and if anyone is found guilty then action will be taken," he added.


