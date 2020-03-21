Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): At least six jawans have been injured in an encounter between security forces and Naxals that is underway in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Six jawans injured in encounter between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh
ANI | Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:00 IST
