Representative Image
Representative Image

Six jawans injured in encounter between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh

ANI | Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:00 IST

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): At least six jawans have been injured in an encounter between security forces and Naxals that is underway in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

iocl
iocl