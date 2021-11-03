Six judges appointed at High Courts of Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Karnataka

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, appointed six Judges at High Courts of Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Karnataka, informed Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday.



"Advocate Kumar Mohapatra has been appointed as the judge of Orissa High Court, While judicial officers Mohan Lal and Mohammad Akram Chowdhary have been appointed as the judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," tweeted Ministry of Law and Justice.

"Advocates Anant Ramanath Hegde, Siddaiah Rachaiah and Kannankuzhyil have been appointed as the judges of the Karnataka High Court," added the ministry. (ANI)

