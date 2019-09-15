Six labourers washed away in Chambal River, later rescued

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 15 (ANI): After a sudden rise of water in Chambal River on Saturday, six labourers trapped in a container were washed away near Bhind-Dholpur border.

The labourers were working at the railway construction site in Rajkheda area here when a sudden rise in the water level washed away the labourers trapped in a container.

Later, they were rescued by the local people.

Earlier, the authorities have urged people not to go near the river, as the river is flowing above the danger mark after continues heavy rainfall.

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. Rainfall activity is likely to reduce significantly from 17th onwards. (ANI)

