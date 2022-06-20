Six-laning of Bengaluru Nidaghatta Section of NH-275 to cut travel time from 3 hrs to 90 mins: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the six-laning of Bengaluru Nidaghatta Section of NH-275 is expected to cut down the present travel time of 3 hours to 90 minutes and reduce traffic congestion.

He said that the new India of the 21st Century is focused on building the best infrastructure facilities in the world.

In a series of tweets, he said keeping it in mind, the project for six laning of Bengaluru Nidaghatta Section of NH-275 is progressing ahead with lots of promises.

Gadkari said the Bangalore to Nidagatta section is the part of NH-275 which starts from the junction Near Panchamukhi Temple junction in Bangalore south zone and ends before Nidagatta.





The Minister said that this road is a crucial stretch to tourism and the economy as it passes through the towns of Bidadi, Channapatana, and Ramanagara, having the largest market for silk cocoons in Asia and provide access to the country's only vulture sanctuary and will be connecting Srirangapatna, Mysore, Ooty, Kerala and Coorg,

"Once the project is completed, the present travel time of 3 hours shall be reduced to 90 mins that will bring down fuel consumption and carbon footprint," he added.

He said special care has been taken on the project with road safety enhancements like eliminating the at-grade Junctions and providing vehicular underpasses and overpasses to nullify the accidents and conflicts.

Gadkari informed the six bypasses in the stretch are expected to reduce the traffic congestion and ensure the health, environment and road safety of towns like Bidadi, Ramnagara, Channarayapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna for an aggregate length of 51.5 km.

He said delivering on the promise of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Team MoRTH under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working round the clock to complete many such dynamic projects in all the corners of the country and bring prosperity to the people. (ANI)

