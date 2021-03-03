Six members of family attempt suicide in Vadodara, 3 dead

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): In a tragic incident, six members of a family allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in the Sama area of Vadodara, police said on Wednesday.

Three of the them died on the spot while the other three are undergoing treatment.

The neighbours of the deceased have alleged that they were struggling financially.



"Three of them have died, while others are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Their neighbours said their financial condition was weak," said Superintendent of Police of Vadodara Police, Bharat Rathod.

The police did not find a suicide note from the residence.

An investigation into the matter is underway, he said. (ANI)

