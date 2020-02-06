Six members of jewellery robbers' gang arrested in UP's Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Police have arrested six members of a gang, including a woman, here on Wednesday in connection with incidents of robbery from jewellers.

Police also recovered pistols, bullets and approximately 14 kilograms of silver and gold jewellery from their possession.

The gang members were about to commit a robbery when they were nabbed, claim police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

