Six migrant workers killed after truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Six migrant workers, including four women and two men, died after the truck they were travelling in overturned near Banda town in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, 16 others were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

"Four women and two men have died in the road accident near Banda in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. 16 people were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Banda community health center," Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi told reporters here.

The migrants were travelling from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Earlier today, 24 labourers were killed and several others injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

This comes even as migrant workers stranded across the country, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, are being ferried back to their home states in special buses and trains.

However, many of them are riding trucks, buses and even walking thousands of kilometres to reach their homes. (ANI)

