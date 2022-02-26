Six missing people trapped in snowfall rescued from J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday rescued six people who had gone missing for three days after heavy snowfall in Margantop in Kishtwar.



According to police, they got telephonic information of the missing persons who were going towards Warwan from Anantnag via Margantop. The missing people were identified as Ajaz Ahmed (30), Akbar (25), Gh Nabi (20), Gulzar Ahmed (18), Manzoor Ahmed (20), and Irshad Ahmed (18). Kishtwar Police established contact with the following trapped persons over mobile phone.



All six people were rescued safely on Friday from Naribal Warwan. (ANI)

