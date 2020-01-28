Six more arrested in connection with Lohardaga violence in Jharkhand

Lohardaga (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Jharkhand police on Tuesday arrested six more persons in connection with the violence in Lohardaga that occurred on January 23 during a march taken out by Hindutva groups in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

With the police having arrested another 16 accused earlier in the day, the total number of persons arrested in the case so far stands at 22 now.

Curfew was imposed in the area a day after violence erupted on January 23 in Lohardaga town after violence during a march taken out by BJP and Vishva Hindu Parishad in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Some miscreants hurled stones at the yatra at Amla Toli.

The police had to resort to firing in the air to control the situation.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Ram Prajapati, who was injured in the violence, has succumbed to his injuries.

The police informed that primary investigations have revealed that Prajapati died due to cardiac arrest caused by "a septic shock from brain stem bleed", according to a medical report from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

The external injury was not the reason for his death, police added. (ANI)

