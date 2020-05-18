Six more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 1,326

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 18 (ANI): Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,326 on Monday, said Principal Secretary (Health), Sanjay Kumar.

According to Kumar, while three cases were reported from the Saharsa district, one each was also reported Supaul, Khagaria, and Begusarai.

"6 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar taking the total to 1,326. We are ascertaining their trail of infection," Kumar's tweet read.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 475 patients have been cured and discharged in the state, while eight deaths have been reported so far due to the infection. (ANI)

